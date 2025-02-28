Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.140-2.170 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.340-9.670 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Piper Sandler raised shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Macquarie started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $282.35 on Friday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $326.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.11 and its 200-day moving average is $286.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

