Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.050-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.0 million-$685.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $713.1 million.

Avanos Medical Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of AVNS opened at $15.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $696.80 million, a PE ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.23 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

