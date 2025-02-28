Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avingtrans (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 12.20 ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Avingtrans had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 3.32%.

Avingtrans Stock Performance

AVG traded down GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 361.25 ($4.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 371.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 390.70. The firm has a market cap of £115.16 million, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.52. Avingtrans has a one year low of GBX 343 ($4.32) and a one year high of GBX 444 ($5.60).

About Avingtrans

Avingtrans plc has a proven strategy of “buy and build” in highly regulated engineering markets, a strategy it has named “Pinpoint-Invest-Exit”. Significant shareholder value is delivered through a clear strategy, a strong balance sheet and an agile and experienced management team.

Avingtrans designs, manufactures and supplies original equipment, systems and associated aftermarket services to the energy, medical and industrial markets worldwide.

