Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLXGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $40.35 and last traded at $40.88, with a volume of 31777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. This is an increase from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is 36.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,603,000. 19.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.31.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

