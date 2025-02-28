Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $40.35 and last traded at $40.88, with a volume of 31777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. This is an increase from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is 36.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,603,000. 19.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.31.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

