Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,511 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,616,221 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $187,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in NetApp by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 62,496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total transaction of $54,579.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,024.75. The trade was a 3.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $1,011,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,755,705.60. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,903 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,341 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NTAP. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.33.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $118.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.02. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.24%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

