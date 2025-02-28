Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Insider Sells $317,846.40 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $317,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 551,850 shares in the company, valued at $38,806,092. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Brian Grassadonia sold 3,253 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $221,236.53.

Block Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE XYZ opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $99.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Block had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 11.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XYZ. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Block from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Block from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYZ. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Block by 85.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Block by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Block by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 64.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Block by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

