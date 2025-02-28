Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,610 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bush Investment Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 128,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 204,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 70,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

