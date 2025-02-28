Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 0.5 %

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,358.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,300.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,165.06. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $493.40 and a 12 month high of $1,769.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

