Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 69.60 ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Brooks Macdonald Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 5.03%.

Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Performance

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock opened at GBX 1,420 ($17.90) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £230.82 million, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. Brooks Macdonald Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,400 ($17.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,140 ($26.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,528.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,699.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrea Montague purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,660 ($20.92) per share, for a total transaction of £33,200 ($41,845.22). 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

