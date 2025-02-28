Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Camden National by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 99,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 65,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 17,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $43.59 on Friday. Camden National Co. has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $50.07. The company has a market capitalization of $635.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Camden National had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden National in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Camden National from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

