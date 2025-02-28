Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,546 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Paychex by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.23.

Paychex Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $148.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.30. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.72 and a 52-week high of $151.86.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.53%.

About Paychex



Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

