Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE) Shares Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE – Get Free Report) were up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.94. Approximately 37,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Cambria Cannabis ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Cambria Cannabis ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cambria Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 35,643 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Cannabis ETF by 756.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 122,258 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of globally-listed companies related to cannabis and hemp. TOKE was launched on Jul 25, 2019 and is managed by Cambria.

