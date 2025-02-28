Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on C3.ai from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on C3.ai from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on C3.ai from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

C3.ai Price Performance

AI stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.98. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $45.08.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.37). C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 79.17%. The firm had revenue of $98.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.12 million. On average, analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 409,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $12,692,466.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at $54,395,398.30. This trade represents a 18.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 11,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $476,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,742. This trade represents a 93.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,643,311 shares of company stock valued at $59,736,620. 33.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in C3.ai by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Further Reading

