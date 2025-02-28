Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) is Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 512,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,886 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises about 8.9% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $18,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 80,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.15. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

