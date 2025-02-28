CAR Group (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.12 and traded as high as $48.08. CAR Group shares last traded at $48.08, with a volume of 143 shares traded.

CAR Group Stock Up 2.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.00.

Get CAR Group alerts:

CAR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.483 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from CAR Group’s previous dividend of $0.22.

About CAR Group

CAR Group Limited engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through six segments: Australia Online Advertising Services; Australia Data, Research and Services; Investments; North America; Latin America; and Asia segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.