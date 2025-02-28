Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 69.8% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $127.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.85. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $132.84.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus set a $148.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.