CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CAVA. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CAVA Group from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.27.

CAVA opened at $90.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.69 and a beta of 3.25. CAVA Group has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 20,564 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $2,450,817.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,527,657.42. This trade represents a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $248,609.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,592 shares in the company, valued at $28,077,854.56. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 651,784 shares of company stock valued at $96,522,922. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CAVA Group by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

