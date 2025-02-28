Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rogco LP increased its holdings in TC Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.66. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.54. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 71.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRP. TD Securities began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

