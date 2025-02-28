Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $501,000 Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $109.19 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.98.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

