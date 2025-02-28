Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 711,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $129.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $117.00 and a 1 year high of $140.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

