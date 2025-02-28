Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 7,299 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,829 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 15.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

