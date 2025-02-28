Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 178 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in CDW by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 80.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDW. UBS Group cut their price objective on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.67.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock opened at $179.00 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $168.43 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

