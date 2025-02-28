Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 35 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,504,253.28. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $572.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $544.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $593.91.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.