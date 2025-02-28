Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 618.8% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCHGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS:CCHGY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $43.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average is $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

