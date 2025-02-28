Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Community Investors Bancorp Price Performance

CIBN stock remained flat at $18.00 during trading on Friday. 99 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.27. Community Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22.

Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Community Investors Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Community Investors Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Community Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.84%.

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

