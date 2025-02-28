CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $10.35 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,946 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in NIKE by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.77.

NKE stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

