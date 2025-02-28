CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 1.5% of Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $11,310,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,331,000 after buying an additional 78,305 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 356.8% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in CrowdStrike by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.70.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $6,500,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,928,619.50. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $40,570,629 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $380.24 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $386.39 and a 200-day moving average of $333.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 745.58, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

