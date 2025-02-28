Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.87 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after acquiring an additional 198,719 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,674,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,849,000 after purchasing an additional 62,030 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,872,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,215,000 after purchasing an additional 63,048 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,113,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,400,000 after buying an additional 20,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,041,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock opened at $88.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average of $89.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $78.36 and a one year high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.