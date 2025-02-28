Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.500-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $755.0 million-$815.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $751.4 million.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ECVT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ecovyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.
Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.
