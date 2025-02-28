Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Edison International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.940-6.340 EPS.
Edison International Trading Down 2.3 %
NYSE EIX opened at $51.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. Edison International has a 12 month low of $49.06 and a 12 month high of $88.77.
Edison International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.07%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Edison International Company Profile
Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.
