Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Edison International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.940-6.340 EPS.

Edison International Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE EIX opened at $51.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. Edison International has a 12 month low of $49.06 and a 12 month high of $88.77.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

