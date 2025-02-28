eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

EHTH has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on eHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Get eHealth alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EHTH

eHealth Price Performance

eHealth stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $263.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.32. eHealth has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $11.36.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $315.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.47 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. Equities analysts expect that eHealth will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eHealth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in eHealth by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 58,540 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 86.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 212,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 98,793 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 29.0% during the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 443,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 99,618 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in eHealth by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in eHealth by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.