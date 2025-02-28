Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$58.64 and traded as high as C$60.64. Enbridge shares last traded at C$60.27, with a volume of 6,044,105 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$63.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$132.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.98%.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.94, for a total value of C$66,293.64. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

