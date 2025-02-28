Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.920-4.120 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVRG. Barclays reduced their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

NASDAQ EVRG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $68.53. 860,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,956. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Evergy has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $69.90.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

