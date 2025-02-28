Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,622 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $39,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,008,000. SRN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 136,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after buying an additional 40,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,997,000 after buying an additional 53,738 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EXPD opened at $116.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.36 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,164.82. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

