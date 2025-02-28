Financial Security Advisor Inc. Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,201.25. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,897,305. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $309.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $317.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.82.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

