Financial Security Advisor Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 102,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,601,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $49.16 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $49.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average is $48.96.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

