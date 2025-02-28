Financial Security Advisor Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 3.3% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,666,000 after buying an additional 15,245,816 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,075,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,619.5% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 918,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,284,000 after acquiring an additional 885,093 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,590,000 after acquiring an additional 838,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,172,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,868,000 after purchasing an additional 789,054 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

