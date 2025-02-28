First Command Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.13.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $325.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $363.98 and its 200 day moving average is $303.53. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion and a PE ratio of 58.57.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

