First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 340 Shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 5.6 %

BATS IGRO opened at $70.91 on Friday. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day moving average of $71.03. The firm has a market cap of $694.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.