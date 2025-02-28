First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Short Interest Update

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. 759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,109. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $24.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
About First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
