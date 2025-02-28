First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Short Interest Update

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. 759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,109. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $24.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $36,268,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,960,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000.

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

