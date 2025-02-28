Fiske (LON:FKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fiske (LON:FKE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 7 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Fiske had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 8.83%.

Fiske Price Performance

LON FKE traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) on Friday, reaching GBX 62 ($0.78). 35,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,566. The stock has a market cap of £7.33 million, a PE ratio of 1,240.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Fiske has a 12 month low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 87.50 ($1.10). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 70.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 71.50.

Get Fiske alerts:

Fiske Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

In August 1973 Clive Harrison founded Fiske & Co Over half a century later the business is still thriving.Fiske plc is a public company listed on the AIM Market and is one of the few remaining independent investment and wealth management firms in London. We provide a range of investment services to private, corporate and institutional clients including private investors, trustees, charities, pension funds and their professional advisers.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiske Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiske and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.