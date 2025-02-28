Fortress Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,780 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Fortress Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 50,459 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Crane Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.92. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

