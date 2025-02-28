Fortress Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 876 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fortress Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of VUG opened at $398.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $429.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.94.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

