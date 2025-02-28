Fortress Financial Group LLC Invests $943,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Fortress Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000. Hormel Foods comprises 0.9% of Fortress Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $36.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken purchased 4,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $159,232.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,537. This represents a 223.32 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Stories

