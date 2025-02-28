FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Shares Sold by Schulz Wealth LTD.

Schulz Wealth LTD. cut its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAUG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 150.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at $112,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.9 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $655.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.29.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

