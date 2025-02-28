Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.65) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $310.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.65 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.650–0.650 EPS.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,220. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $468.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.39. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $25.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

