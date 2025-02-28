Fusion Capital LLC Purchases 14 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,464,736,000 after acquiring an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 316,594 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,473,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,481,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,178,905,000 after purchasing an additional 123,987 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. This represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,212.40. This trade represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,380 shares of company stock valued at $290,016,164 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $963.07 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,064.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $946.29 and a 200-day moving average of $828.40. The company has a market cap of $411.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

