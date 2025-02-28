Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Invests $154,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 620 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 208 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 250 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ COIN opened at $208.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.37 and its 200-day moving average is $240.48. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $146.12 and a one year high of $349.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $282.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $420.00 price target on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.71, for a total transaction of $3,057,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,218,413.97. This trade represents a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 11,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.23, for a total value of $3,120,559.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,236.91. The trade was a 52.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 237,069 shares of company stock worth $66,488,684. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.