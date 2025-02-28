Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 505.2% from the January 31st total of 186,700 shares. Approximately 13.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 920,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Genprex Stock Performance

Shares of GNPX stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 211,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,194. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. Genprex has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $5.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genprex

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genprex stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Free Report) by 368.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Genprex worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing gene-based therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer; and GPX-002, which is in preclinical trials to treat type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

