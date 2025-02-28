Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Short Interest Update

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,700 shares, a growth of 234.5% from the January 31st total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Graphene Manufacturing Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GMGMF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,469. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.99.
About Graphene Manufacturing Group
